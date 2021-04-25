Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $5.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.68. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $22.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.66 to $24.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.75 to $23.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $238.94 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

