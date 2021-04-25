Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

