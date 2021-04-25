DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

