First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

