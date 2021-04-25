The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.