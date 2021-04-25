Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 342.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Corteva stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

