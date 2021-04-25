Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vericel worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5,959,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

