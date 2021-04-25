Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 223.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

