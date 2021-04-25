T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.25. T.J.T. shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

About T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in the manufacture of recycled axles and tires. The firm sells aftermarket products to manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and residential markets. It also operates recycling facilities in Idaho and California. The company was founded by Terrence J. Sheldon in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, ID.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for T.J.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.J.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.