Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $575.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.05. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.