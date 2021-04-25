3,519 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

