Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $440.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.