Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Friday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a one year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 867.50 and a current ratio of 867.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.67.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

