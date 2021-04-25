Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 13,530 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.60 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

