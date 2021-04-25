Raymond James Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $48.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

