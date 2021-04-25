Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166,185 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 890,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

