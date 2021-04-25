Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,037 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

