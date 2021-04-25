Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,649,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK opened at $151.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.