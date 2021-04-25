Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Trimmed by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Diageo were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

