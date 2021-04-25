Steven H. Rusing Sells 14,587 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20.

Steven H. Rusing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00.

Shares of TPX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

