Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 535 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $123.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.83.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.