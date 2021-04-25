Credit Suisse Group Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $16.50

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 798,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Halliburton by 265.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,098,395 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 797,859 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 79.3% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $223,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

