Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-led depressed air-travel demand has resulted in Delta incurring loss for five successive quarters. In the first quarter of 2021, passenger revenues plunged 70% from the levels recorded in the comparable quarter of 2019 to $2,748 million. With Delta making significant capacity cuts to match the sharp decrease in traffic, capacity (measured in available seat miles) contracted 36% compared to first-quarter 2019 levels. For the second-quarter of 2021, total revenues are likely to slump in the 50-55% band from second-quarter 2019. Fuel price per gallon is anticipated in the $1.85-$1.95 band. However, driven by the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the carrier expects positive cash generation in the June quarter. Moreover, Delta expects to profitable in the third quarter of 2021, assuming that the current recovery in demand persists.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.85.

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

