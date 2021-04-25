Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $488.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

