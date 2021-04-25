Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 45,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 77,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

