Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 843 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $83.93 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

