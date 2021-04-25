Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,786,000. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

