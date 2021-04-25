Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 22,645 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2,173.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after acquiring an additional 855,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in General Mills by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

