Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Topcon has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

