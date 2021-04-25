Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

