Morgan Stanley Trims RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Price to $191.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.67.

NYSE RNR opened at $172.17 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.89.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

