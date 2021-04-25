Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NET opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

