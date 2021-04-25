Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

