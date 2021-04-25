Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Polaris reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 609.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95. Polaris has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

