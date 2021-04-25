Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $23.14 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,735 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Selective Insurance Group worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

