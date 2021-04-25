Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.25. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $13,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

