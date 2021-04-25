Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

