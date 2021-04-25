Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,667 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

