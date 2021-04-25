Tiaa Fsb Sells 11,550 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Iteris were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.77 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

