Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 62,559 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

