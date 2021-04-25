Intersect Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,519 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,693 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

