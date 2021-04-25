OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 5,098 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Total were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Total by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

