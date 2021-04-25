Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

