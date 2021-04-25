S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $361,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

