SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $365.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $334.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.72.

SEDG stock opened at $279.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

