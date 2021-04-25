Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $38,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

USPH stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

