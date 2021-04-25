Bokf Na Sells 1,798 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,587.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 277.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 286,291 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

