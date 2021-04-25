Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,877.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

