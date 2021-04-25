iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

