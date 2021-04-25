Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.25. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 112,479 shares traded.

DYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.